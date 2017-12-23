Constitutionalists not enough majority to form government.

'If I am sworn in as president, means there is all the guarantees of a democracy that allows the Catalans will become effective', said yesterday Puigdemont from Brussels.

The victory of the separatists and the parallel success of a non-nationalist party in the Catalan elections maintains the division of the region and prolongs the uncertainty about their economic future. Also retains doubts how the secessionist leaders will form a government while in prison or abroad and leaves on tenterhooks the role of President Mariano Rajoy, to be one of the losers of these elections. Here are the reasons why things are almost equal in Catalonia.

The division persists

Voters in this Spanish region renewed the absolute majority obtained by the pro-independence parties in 2015, despite the transfer of the headquarters of more than 3,000 companies and the rejection of the European Union (EU) to the failed secession attempt. Meanwhile, the anti-nationalist party Citizens got the best result with 37 seats out of 135, in a parliament dominated by pro-independence deputies 70.

After the unpopular intervention of regional autonomy from Madrid and police violence in the referendum on October, the separatists remain strong, but a large number of Catalans still committed to the unit. "We are now in a more polarized, more facing society. The possibility of a consensual solution is now lower than it was a year ago " Oriol Bartomeus dice, political scientist at the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

The future of Puigdemont

Although Citizens won seats and votes, it remains far behind the sum of the separatists and will not have enough support to form government. Independence and have a free hand to join forces and form a government. Puigdemont-led Carles, Catalan candidacy deposed as president by Madrid, was first within the block. But he is living in Belgium and is claimed by the Spanish justice for alleged rebellion and sedition. On Friday, Puigdemont Rajoy demanded to acknowledge his victory and put an end to their detention to return to power. He said he is willing to meet with him in Madrid or abroad once those guarantees are given and the results are accepted.

Su vicepresidente, Oriol Junqueras, también diputado electo, está en prisión preventiva por los mismos cargos. Otros seis líderes electos el jueves pasado están en prisión o en Bélgica. Rafael Arenas, profesor de Derecho en la Universidad Autónoma, dice que Puigdemont podría volver, lo que implicaría su detención inmediata. Él y otros encarcelados podrían ser autorizados a acudir al Parlamento para tomar posesión del escaño, pero no podrían asistir a las sesiones rutinarias. Eso los haría perder la mayoría absoluta, pasando de 70 a 66 diputados. But also it grows the discomfort of its members, and outraged by the imprisonment of the leaders, whom they consider "political prisoners". In other words, a strategy of "confrontation" and "scandal" said Arenas.

The other option for Puigdemont is to stay in Belgium, resign his seat and continue claiming to be "president in exile". The other prisoners could give way to the following list and could form a government, which would end the tutelage of Madrid.

Another attempted secession?

Si los independentistas reanudarán o no su pulso por la independencia es incierto. Ningún partido lo descartó en campaña, aunque las dos grandes listas secesionistas tomaron distancias respecto a la vía unilateral. Para Inés Arrimadas, candidata de Ciudadanos en Cataluña, la división de la región no les permite hacerlo. “Si el proceso independentista no tenía sentido ayer, hoy tiene menos”, dijo. Se prevén nuevas presiones para forzar una negociación entre Madrid y los independentistas, aunque Rajoy rechazó el viernes la petición de reunión de Puigdemont. "I would have to sit with who is who won the elections, which is the lady (Inés) Arrimadas" Rajoy said.

Economic consequences

The turmoil of recent months hit the dynamism of the economy: tourism slowed and job creation and consumption, and more than 3,100 companies out of Catalonia. "We expect the economic outlook deteriorate further, with repercussions for the national economy unless it offsets the growth in other regions," says Moody's Investors Service. "Nobody will invest in Catalonia until the situation is clarified," said Jose Carlos Diez economist.

Reversazo for Rajoy

The other loser of the election was the Popular Party (PP) of Rajoy, who finished last and spent eleven to three deputies.

His popularity has always been scarce in Catalonia, but the victory of citizens in the region could affect nationally since the center-right party seeks to steal votes especially among his younger electorate. "The victory of Citizens in Catalonia probably give the party an additional boost in the polls nationwide," said Antonio Barroso, deputy director of research Teneo Intelligence. On Friday, Rajoy ruled out early elections. "The government is ruling quietly, is seeing consolidation of economic recovery it is occurring (...). I have no intention of early elections ".

AFP