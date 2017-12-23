es

The authorities are in a peculiar legal muddle about who you should deliver the mortal remains of Charles MansonThe famous criminal who died in November at age 83 in a hospital in the Californian city of Bakersfield.

The newspaper Los Angeles Times He reported Friday that at least five people have come forward to claim the body of Manson, which remains chilled in forensic facilities Kern County.

For fear of criminal deliver the remains to the wrong person, the Kern County authorities have asked the Superior Court of Los Angeles County to keep you informed about any other claim on the body.

Different individuals Florida, Wisconsin, Illinois y California They have said they are entitled to take the body of Manson.

One of them said he was the grandson of the criminal, while another argued that it was pal Manson.

“It's like a circus"Said one of the lawyers advising the County of Kern, who also said it is a legal case" really strange ".

Charles Manson was sentenced to life in prison for orchestrating the deaths of nine people including the actress was Sharon TateWhich at the time of his murder he was pregnant.

These brutal killings had a tremendous impact on American society and symbolically marked the end of the counterculture of the 60s and the hippie movement.

