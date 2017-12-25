At least four people were killed and 15 others injured when a bus burst onto the sidewalk and rushed into the entrance of a metro station in the west of the Russian capital, according to local authorities.

Images reported by local media can be seen as the bus at high speed down the stairs of the underpass leading to the Slaviánski Bulvar Metro station, which would have crushed several bystanders.

At present, the bus is stuck at the entrance of the underground.

For now, the causes of the accident, which occurred on a weekday are unknown, since the Russian Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on January 7.

In recent months local authorities have taken special security measures to prevent mass atrocities perpetrated by terrorists.

