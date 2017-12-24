Thirty-seven people may have died in a fire that swept through a shopping mall in Davao City in the southern Philippines, said on Sunday the local deputy mayor.

The head of the Bureau of Fire Protection at the scene said the likelihood that 37 people had survived were "null" wrote Paolo Duterte -vicealcalde and son of Filipino-president, in a Facebook post.

The fire broke out at the mall NCCC, Four-story Saturday morning and several people were trapped inside, among others in a call center on the top floor, he told AFP Ralph Canoy, a police officer in the district.

Canoy He explained that the fire was still active.

"The fire started on the third floor, where there are products like fabrics, wooden furniture and plastic products, so the fire spread quickly and is costing us much shut it down," he said.

The officer said investigators believe the presumed dead in the crash people were working in the call center, which operates 24 hours a day.

"It is possible that while they were working might not realize immediately that the fire was spreading," he said Canoy referring to workers.

President with families

Rodrigo Duterte President, who was mayor of Davao for two decades, visited the mall on Saturday night to give their support to the families of the victims, he told AFP a collaborator.

Davao is the largest city in the southern Philippines and is located about one thousand kilometers from Manila. It has 1.5 million inhabitants.

This incident adds to other naturally occurring tragedies that hit the archipelago, after a tropical storm left 182 dead and forced tens of thousands to flee their homes.

Many of the victims of the rains and river floods caused by the storm occurred on the island of Mindanao where Davao is located.

The fires are a recurring tragedy in the Philippines, especially in poor areas where no safety rule is not applied in buildings.

In the country they have also reported cases of fires in large buildings and industries, where corruption and exploitation make existing regulations are not applied.

In 2015, a fire at a shoe factory in Manila left 72 dead. Survivors blamed the deaths on the working conditions imposed by the owners that were produced in workshops with barred windows and locked up.

The most serious fire in the country's history was in 1996 when 162 people died in a huge explosion at a disco in Manila.

