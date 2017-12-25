ROME (Sputnik) - Femen activists held a rally in the square of St. Peter's Basilica shortly before Christmas Eve, as reported on Facebook.

"On 24 December, two FEMEN activists have alternately represented a free and modern Mary in the Vatican," says the movement in the social network.

According to activists, "if Mary speaks on this symbolic date, it is to rebel against the violence perpetrated by religious institutions against women".

In the photo posted on social network A young woman shows her breasts with an inscription on the body from birth.

According Femen, the act took place several hours before the Mass celebrated by Pope Francis.

Femen have other protests in the Vatican.

In late December 2014 one of its activists undressed in the middle of St. Peter's Square after the Mass the pontiff and was detained by law enforcement officers Vatican.

A month earlier, another three activists of Femen stripped in the same square, but were arrested by law enforcement officers.