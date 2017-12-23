Exports of services totaled 15,529.5 million euros in the third quarter, representing an increase of 2.5% over the same period last year, according to the Survey of International Trade in Services (ECIS).

According to data released today by the National Statistics Institute (INE), between July and September this year, imports of services rose 2.5% year on year to a total of 10,601.5 million euros.

Therefore, the net balance (the difference between exports and imports) in the third quarter was positive and reached 4,928 million, an increase of 2.9%.

Exports contributed most were transport, accounting for 27.6% of the total with an increase of 3.9% over the third quarter last year, the transformation of goods without transfer of ownership, with 4.3 % of the total and an increase of 29.5%, and intellectual property, with 3.5% of the aggregate and a variation of 36.5%.

By contrast, exports declined in business services, which fell 4.6% and accounted for 31.1% of the total, and maintenance and repair, which fell 10% and involve 1.9% of all what it is exported.

As regards imports, the services were up more business, which accounts for 36% of the total and grew 5%, insurance and pensions, which are 9.1% of the total and increased by 20, 6%, and transportation, which is 25.7% and 0.9% Total increased.

Conversely, they decreased by intellectual property 7.2% (9.2% overall) in personal, cultural and recreational services 29.7% (1.1% of total) and government goods and services 17 , 3% (0.6% total).

By destination, Spain exported mainly to Europe (9,925.6 million euros), followed by America (3461.6 million), Asia (1527.6 million), Africa (535.2 million) and Oceania (79.6 million ).

As for imports, the main trading partner is Europe (7.929 million euros), followed by America (1587.4 million), Asia (777.9 million), Africa (240.2 million) and Oceania (67 million ).