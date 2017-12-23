Sunday, December 24, 2017
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster that SpaceX will launch into Mars orbit in 2018

The Tesla Roadster SpaceX Elon Musk to launch into orbit of Mars in 2018
Elon Musk

Elon Musk He wanted to rule out any doubt about his intentions to launch its Tesla Roadster to the orbit of Mars, Up to your account Instagram images of Falcon Heavy with cherry vehicle inside. CEO SpaceX He had announced on 1 December that it would launch his new rocket carBut then he suggested that he was joking. Now it has official again with the photographs published on Friday 22 December, hours later it was leaked on Reddit low quality image that showed the car being prepared for takeoff scheduled in January 2018.

"The test flights of new rockets simulators generally contain mass in the form of concrete blocks or steel. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, any boring thing is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something to make us feel, "said Musk in his post, adding:

The payload is an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity [David Bowie], in an elliptical orbit of Mars a billion years.

The first Falcon Heavy launch was originally scheduled for last November but was delayed to early next year. He objective releasing it to the Martian orbit is to take pulse to enter the deep space. However, there are chances that disintegrate in midair. Musk has admitted that you could end (or start) with a bang, So SpaceX preferred to use the Tesla Roadster CEO ** for the first flight of its new rocket.

