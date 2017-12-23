The enactment of the Tax Reform Act by President Donald Trump pushed down the peso against the dollar, which closed the last day of the week at 20 units per greenback at the counters of Banamex.

With yesterday's drop, the weight accumulated a loss of 65 cents in five days, the biggest drop in a week of national currency since November 2016, following the election victory of Donald Trump.

In contrast to the wide celebration a few days ago, after Republicans imposed mostly to achieve the first major legislative victory, Trump chose to enact reforms at a ceremony in the Oval Office, as witnesses to a group of journalists, cameramen and photographers.

Gabriela Siller, director of Economic and Financial Analysis of Banco Base, said the approval and subsequent enactment of the US tax reform is not the only reason for the fall of the peso against the dollar, because in December the greenback tends to strengthen against other currencies, especially in these holiday dates.

SHCP and CCE will work to address adjustment

The Business Coordinating Council (CCE) and the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) agreed to work together to confront the US tax reform and its potential impact on the Mexican economy.

The meeting was the representative of employers, Juan Pablo Castanon, and the head of the agency, José Antonio González Anaya, where they agreed to maintain prudence and not pay taxes by reducing public debt.

three working groups were created to monitor the impact of tax reform. The first agree measures to boost the financial sector; the second will promote investment, and the third economic points to ease the administrative burden on businesses.

