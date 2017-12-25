Do you think the message landed?

As Donald and Melania Trump sat for Midnight Mass in the wee morning hours of Christmas Day, the presiding reverend at one point seemed to speak directly to the Twitter-loving 45th president. It happened during the homily, which focused on the power of words.

You can probably see where this is going.

As a Sunday morning White House pool report notes, Reverend James Harlan started off with a quote from Nelson Mandela:

It is never my custom to use words lightly. If 27 years in prison have done anything to us, it was to use the silence of solitude to make us understand how precious words are and how real speech is in its impact on the way people live and die.

Harlan went on to talk about the ways that words can be used, both to make the world a happier, better place and to do harm. If you want to imagine him pausing on that last point and shooting a meaningful glance at Trump right there, go right ahead. It helps set the scene.

“Your words can have as much destructive potential as they do healing,” Harlan said, according to the pool report. “God’s word is pure light.”

Amen! Happy holidays, all!