I rescue Dr. Gerardo Osuna, abducted in Veracruz

24/12/2017 09:35

The operation was conducted on instructions from Governor Miguel Angel Yunes. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Saturday night was rescued, near Xalapa, the Dr. Gerardo Osuna Bardahuil, who was kidnap victim In this city.

The operating It was performed by instructions Governor Miguel Angel Yunes elements commanded by Attorney Jorge Orti Winckler and Security Secretary Jaime Tellez Marié, claimed the action was successful.

In addition representatives from the Ministries of the Interior, National Defense and Navy, Federal Police and Attorney General's Office.

The Dr. Ahued He was handed over to his family on the premises of the State Attorney GeneralWhile the alleged perpetrators are subject to criminal proceedings in compliance with the legal regime.

It's a statement, the Veracruz governor She reiterated its commitment to act with the utmost severity against criminalsUnder "instruction, the public security forces, to be ruthless."

Miguel Angel Yunes He made public its appreciation to the Armed Forces, the Federal Police and the elements of Public Security and the Attorney General's Office who achieved Doctor rescue Ahued and arrest those allegedly responsible for his kidnapping.

