The Argentina Navy has reported the detection of a new sign of the submarine disappeared 'ARA San Juan' and have already begun to track her down. Russian and American ships are added to search the area of ​​the signal.

The signal has been detected by the destroyer ara sarandí ': one form found in the sea, now, they seek to identify. For the new OS will be sent to the site to the ship 'ARA Malvinas Islands', a notice on board the Russian vehicle Panther Plus, they can send to the seabed and operate by remote control.

In addition, the research vessel Atlantis' US continues to explore the area assigned to search and evening today add to notice 'ARA Puerto Argentino'. Also the ship 'Yantar' of the Russian Federation has departed Saturday from Montevideo to join raking tasks on Monday.

Regarding the weather, the Armada Argentina reported that visibility is good and there are winds 17 to 21 knots from the west at night northwest rotate towards reaching a speed of 25 knots. Today the waves reach a height of 2.5 meters.

The last communication with the 'ARA San Juan' was on the morning of Wednesday, November 15, while sailing in the Gulf of San Jorge route to Mar del Plata with 44 people on board.

"Together with the Ministry of Defense remain committed to accompany the families of the 44 crewmen, housing them and assisting them in all basic needs," concluded the Navy.