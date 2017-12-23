es

With the aim of creating inclusive settings for people with hearing and speech disability, a Mexican student designed a glove that identifies the hand movements and plays them in text or audio.

"The deaf person can make signs for the sign language and glove identify movements, generate the letter or word associated with the sign so people who do not know sign language will understand the message," the student Bryan Howard said Tarre Alvarez.

Tarre Alvarez explained that the project incorporates an artificial intelligence algorithm known as "neural networks. These networks are a mathematical model in which through an algorithm update and training is able to learn to recognize patterns as humans do"She explained the student.

Intelligent talking hand operated flexo-resistive, ie sensing transducers that convert a bending (angle) of the material in a resistance change.

Thus, by bending a finger it generates a change in resistance which in turn produces a voltage variation. The change in voltage can be read by an analog-digital converter and processed by a microcontroller.

Although the project is still in development, Tarre Alvarez explained that are close to finishing the algorithm and only missing complement the database.

"We plan to donate 10 gloves to institutions that serve deaf and dumb to calibrate biomechanics, ie, speed, strength, bending, accurate each finger, which changes with the anatomy of each individual position," the student said.

Similarly, he said that although there and gloves that form words and phrases through sign, "have the touch of artificial intelligence." Tarre Alvarez said in a year when the project can be completed, and as a functional product.

With information from EFE

