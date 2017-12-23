Belgian industrial group now controls 100% of the capital plaster manufacturer.

Coemac has closed the sale of the entire stake of 59.3% which is the manufacturer of plaster Plasterboard the Belgian industrial group Etex that, in this way, now controls 100% stake in the firm, as reported by the manufacturer building materials.

The transaction was materialized by 90.4 million euros and will generate an accounting profit of 32 million that will allow the former Uralita offset losses at the end of the third quarter of this year.

The transaction, approved Friday at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, it was agreed in the framework of refinancing lines guarantees, discounts and confirming that the company agreed with its banks last April.

The company headed by Javier González Ochoa then obtained the commitment of institutions to extend these credit lines until the operation achieved 'green light' Competition and closed.

Now, Coemac and banks that are part of the financing agreement have signed a new agreement to write off these lines and provide certain guarantees.

In principle, Coemac had agreed to sell only 35% of capital Etex by 67.3 million and had reserved an option to sell the remaining 24.3%.

However, during the closing operation, the two sides decided that the put to Etex be exercised also far by the transfer of 35% initial.