MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The congress of the political party nominated Civil Initiative Russian journalist Xenia Sobchak as presidential candidate for 2018.

"Ninety-six [in favor], seven against, three abstained", announced the results of the secret ballot of delegates to the chairman of the jury voting, Filipp Volodiáev.

Born on November 5, 1981 and daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, former mayor of St. Petersburg, Sobchak graduated in Political Science from the Institute of International Relations in Moscow and became famous as a radio and television, social activist, actress and journalist .

You love him:Who is the woman who could challenge Putin in the elections? (Photos, video)

Russia's presidential elections will take place on March 18, 2018. In the elections of 23 people currently plan to participate. The country's current president, Vladimir Putin, announced on December 6 its intention to go for re-election and later said he will as an independent candidate.