Participants dressed in Santa Claus costumes congregate before the beginning of a Santa Claus fun run event ahead of Christmas Eve at Chaoyang park in Beijing, China, 23 December 2017. EFE

Beijing, Dec 23 (EFE) .- Millions of Chinese, especially young college students or members of Christian minorities, these days celebrate Christmas in the country, an increasingly popular festival in the Asian power but some authorities see as an undesirable contamination western.

In cities like Beijing, the Christmas spirit is felt in many places, especially in hotels and shopping malls adorned with giant decorated trees, reindeer, Santa Claus figures and Blinding festive illuminations that have nothing to envy of the western metropolis.

It is not difficult considering it is in China, particularly in the eastern town of Yiwu (nicknamed sometimes "Christmas City") are manufactured 60 percent of the Christmas decorations around the world in more than 600 companies in the sector They are in the area, and in recent months have worked tirelessly.

But Christmas has special features in this country, which does not have the strong family component to the West -the family dinners are reserved for the Spring Festival lunar New Year and so it is mostly an occasion for younger come out and enjoy themselves.

"On Christmas Eve I will go with my partner to a party at a hotel where they will act one of the most famous DJs of Ibiza," says Efe writer Li Keke, who recalls that it was at the university where he began to celebrate these dates, so these days, for this mother of 37 years are an opportunity to "return to the youth."

Mothers like her are beginning to tell their children in China that Santa Claus decorating the streets, and the Chinese called "Shengdan Laoren" (literally, "the old man of the holy birth"), they will bring gifts, but when they were children with their parents they never celebrated Christmas in 80 or 90.

"We did not know what it was," says Yu Hao, a barber in the early twenties who go skiing on Christmas Eve with his girlfriend Chongli, one of the places which will host the Olympic Winter Games 2022.

"I found Christmas online and gradually began to celebrate," says Efe the young, than other years using Eve as an excuse to go see a good movie with your partner, touched it with a cap of Santa Claus .

Different values ​​have this time for more than 60 million Christians (Catholics and Protestants), slightly less than 5 percent of the national population, which often attend Midnight Mass in the evening of the 24th, where they sing carols in Mandarin and Latin.

"To me Christmas is the birth of Jesus and a new year marks a new beginning" has one of these faithful, Wang Yunpeng, who will go on Christmas Eve Mass in the Cathedral of Beijing, a beautiful building founded by Italian Jesuit Matteo Ricci in the early seventeenth century.

Youth and believers, the principals involved these days in the Christmas celebrations are sometimes subject authorities campaigns against the expansion of this festival that some purists of communism or the Confucian tradition considered an unnecessary importation of foreign securities.

Last week, for example, a university faculty of the northeastern city of Shenyang banned Christmas celebrations students on campus, claiming that the party was a symbol of Western "corrosion".

In another example of attempts to destroy Christmas, the eastern city of Wenzhou, home to one of the largest Protestant communities in China, banned the party in schools, kindergartens and universities in 2014, the same year that began removing hundreds crosses of churches and places of worship.

But sometimes the regime has a looser relationship with Christmas, and even the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, can not hide that when he was vice president traveled in 2010 to Rovaniemi (Finland), where the theme park dedicated to Santa Claus is, and he took a picture with that character.

China's central city of Chengdu published a few years ago plans to build a similar facility dedicated to Santa Claus and called "Santa Park", although not seem to have materialized yet.

For now, many Chinese travel in winter to the "Chinese Lapland" (the city of Mohe, the northernmost point and cold country), where there is also an alleged informal co-host of the character who delivers gifts to good children since 2010, also Chinese.