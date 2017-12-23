Catalonia, from success to success ... until the final failure

In December 2015, two years ago, an inexplicable tie to 1,515 in the vote of the Assembly of the CUP, On support for the investiture of the then presidential candidate Artur Mas, he announced a bad omen for the new Catalan legislature finally led Puigdemont.

From then until today, every day we breakfasted with disturbing news about the procés. The innumerable tensions between members of the Catalan government, which justified their independence pact in the common good but maintain disparate ideologies and political programs, have shown us absurd and incomprehensible political images.

El increase in the level of boldness in the sheet path independence, from then until the engaging referendum October 1; announced and trumpeted the application of Article 155 of the Constitution; international flight of Puigdemont with some of his advisers; judicial and prison odyssey elsewhere in the government ceased; vertiginous and oversensitive election campaign, and yesterday's results leave us in a new bank, similar to that of December 2015, with many shadows on Catalonia because elections have brought light, more light, as requested by Goethe.

The pre-election analysis suggested that little or nothing would be resolved yesterday, although we flattered keep hope of solving the issue at the polls. The balance, however, is that the existence of two distinct blocks is confirmed, increasingly polarized, approximately two million people each end, separated by a single decision: stay in Spain and redirect a battered society and economy or continue chasing an impossible dream, despite its excessive costs.

Nobody discusses the negative economic and social impact of the entire independence process, although it is discussed about the cause. Is it due to mistrust about the possible Catalan Republic or aggravated by the application of 155 situation? Worst unemployment figures, less tourists, loss of foreign investment, social radicalization, war flags, worsening external image, flight companies and cooling of economic forecasts, affecting Spain and Catalonia.

The only thing clear is that if we can not pass a valid solution to those who decide their investments -a entrepreneurs, citizens and the environment internationally, the situation will continue to worsen for all, especially for the Catalans.

Independentismo leaders said the proces would have a neutral or positive effect on its own economy, and that would satisfy a majority wish of its citizens, relieving an inexcusable social demand. But today we have a poorer, more socially divided, and more like the pre-autonomy to independence political situation in Catalonia.

And the balance worsens if we include Spain in the analysis of economic data. The application of 155Announced as an effective solution accompanied the elections, it has paralyzed the independence process, but has not solved the problem, it only postponed, and probably magnified view of yesterday's results.

And, added to this, what scenario we leave Thursday's election? The balance is increasingly negative: no one wins and everyone loses every day, so it seems comparable to Christmas lottery, there are few who feel rewarded and most appeals to health or comply with refund.

Citizens wins and is the only award of non-independence. Improving forecasts and surveys claims to be the first españolista party wins in a Catalan elections. Strategy clear message, with his immaculate and short history as a party, added to ineffective participation in governance, present it as a convenient option for the vote.

Junts by Esquerra Republicana Catalunya and practically maintain results, and try to sell it as the success of those who were playing at a disadvantage. One could argue whether the fact of having their auto leaders in exile and in prison is a disadvantage or an advantageous position epic victimhood.

Socialists earn playing, and additional seat facing elections in 2015, does not serve for any award or grant them what they wanted, be decisive in any pact for governance, nor presents them as an alternative equidistant between the two blocs.

In Comú Podem it is content with having lost little, and begins to worry about the announced growing disaffection of voters for future reference. Begins to seem distant that arise shot of the sky and uncomfortable comparisons with the classical results of traditional leftist parties.

The CUP, a prisoner of its own contradictions, wailing softly of a bad outcome in an election that has just recognized legitimate harmed by the return of voting Esquerra, in addition to paying the consequences of actions plying between the transgressor and esperpéntico.

And finally the Popular Party, electorally defeated and minimized, tentándose clothes so may mean that results in Madrid, and telling who will listen that the important thing is to be healthy.

So chances are that markets do not calm down after this resultThat dripping companies that do not stop running and economic data remain poor. The future, contradicting Paul Valéry, will remain what it was.

Fernando Tomé It is Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University Nebrija