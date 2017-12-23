The initial positions of the parties and the fact that the CUP has the key to the most sovereignist announce a stage of instability 155 forms will end when the new 'Govern', but nothing prevents Moncloa again resort to intervention

The Catalans have spoken and now need to understand what they said. The cold numbers, it should be recalled that the temptation to take only the part that fits with the interests of one is high, say clearly pro-independence parties have obtained 47.5% of the vote. Constitutionalists, 43.5%; defending options hold a referendum accounting for 55% (ERC, JuntsxCAT, and we CUP); and those who reject any assignment in the form of greater autonomy or fiscal pact are 29.6% (C's and PP).

This is the map that have left an election that will serve to end any reference to the silent majority and draw a scenario that poorly managed can be devastating to the economy. Into seats, the separatist formations again have the absolute majorityAlthough the Constitutionalist forces have gained weight. And now that? A return to square one? No, exactly, but the risk of Cataluña between loop is not less.

We will see to what extent what happened after October 1 serves to modify strategies. The first few hours after Thursday's elections do not bode think allowing a reduction of stress and reduced uncertainty. The president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, Which has achieved a much better result than any survey said, proposed on Friday the Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, a meeting in any country other than Spain. If Puigdemont returns know what to expect jail. Speaks as if the president and remained in Moncloa terms that are unacceptable.

There is no incentive to change strategy. The sovereignist side has not been punished at the polls and has won support constitutionalist

"I who should sit is with Mrs. [Agnes] Arrimadas, which is who has won the elections," Rajoy said when he was transferred Puigdemont offering. PP leader acknowledged the poor performance of his party, I was overwhelmed by the CUP and did not reach 5% of the vote. For the Prime Minister, the electoral setback is not a consequence of the application of 155 and recalled that most voted party, citizens, fue el que con más vehemencia reclamó la intervención de Cataluña. Para Rajoy, las llamadas al voto útil y la concentración de los sufragios constitucionalistas en Ciudadanos explican el descalabro del PP.

Uncertainty and the risk of instability remain. And this is further accentuated if one takes into account that he holds the key to the independence sum in Parliament is the CUP, training, for example, proposes to establish tariffs on food intake, impagar debt or nationalize strategic sectors. Obviously, none of these measures will be implemented, but the CUP will have the ability to veto any proposal that does not fit into their anti-capitalist ideology. The PDeCat, Puigdemont party, heir convergence y que acudió bajo el nombre de Junts per Catalunya, ya ha apuntado que rechaza un Gobierno de concentración con la CUP. Los anticapitalistas, que ya han demostrado que son tercos y aguantan bien la presión, lograron en el pasado acabar con la vida política de Artur Mas. El período de negociaciones que se abre será intenso entre los independentistas. La CUP ya ha avanzado que solo dará su apoyo si tiene garantías de que sus votos servirán para “hacer república”. ¿Y eso qué significa? “Se trata de no volver a hacer la autonomía, de no obedecer el 155, la Constitución y de no volver a aplicar el Estatut, sino de hacer república y de construir república”, dijo el cabeza de lista, Carles Riera.

Puigdemont speaks as if to remain president and the CUP as if the experience of recent months have not shown that the unilateral route unviable. "make Republic"It may sound good to ears sovereignists, but there is no way to translate this into reality. The State has shown that it has the tools to stop unilateral attempts to achieve independence.

According to the decree under Article 155 which passed the Senate, the operation will end when a new government, however, nothing prevents Moncloa again recourse to intervention. In fact, during the election campaign, the PP said he would not hesitate to return to 155 if the Government challenged the law.

The Catalan economy has already begun to feel the effects of political conflict with the change of registered office of more than 3,100 companies and the fall in consumption and investment. Entities such as the Bank of Spain or Independent Authority Fiscal Responsibility (trade show) They have also warned that if the uncertainty continues and the voltage returns to the later levels 1 October, the Catalan economy will slow down and economic impact will be significant and will affect the labor market.

Sin embargo, los partidos políticos puede que tengan pocos incentivos electorales para cambiar sus estrategias. Junts per Catalunya y ERC han visto como el voto independentista se mantenía estable y, por lo tanto, ni la salida de empresas ni los posibles daños económicos les han pasado factura en las urnas. A Ciudadanos, la polarización les ha facilitado un resultado electoral que no hubieran soñado un año antes. La estrategia del PP, de no ceder ni un paso ante el independentismo y aplicar la mano dura a través del 155, puede que no les haya funcionado en Cataluña, pero sí en el resto de España. Además, si flaquearan en este punto, Ciudadanos les podría volver adelantar por la derecha. Y aquellos como Catalunya en Comú, la marca de Podemos, que han huido de los dos bloques han sido castigados. Sin incentivos para encontrar nuevas vías, aumenta el temor a que Cataluña se adentre en un process 2.0. And if the first ended badly and left a fractured society, there is no reason to believe that the second will be different. But it seems that by going there.