es

Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, leader of the most voted for independence list and is able to form a government in Catalonia, invited this Friday from Brussels to a meeting outside Spain to Spanish President Mariano Rajoy, who offered dialogue "within the law ".

Puigdemont, who faces an arrest warrant, requested from Brussels to Rajoy "guarantees" to enter Spain without being arrested and manage to be sworn in as president of the Catalan government, the agency said ANSA.

Rajoy replied that "the legal situation of Members It does not depend on yesterday's election, but the decisions of justice ".

The elections gave like winner to Ciutadans party, which garnered the vote against the independence of Catalonia, but can not form a government, while the pro-independence parties revalidated its absolute majority with Puigdemont forward.

The Popular Party (PP) of Rajoy, who called the elections after dissolving the Catalan parliament after it declared independence, sank in yesterday's election to lose 8 seats and stay with 3 staying in last position.

In his first press conference after the election, he asked the premier Puigdemont a meeting: "I am willing to meet with Rajoy in Brussels or any other country in the European Union, not in Spain" and he said that "what is good is now unconditional dialogue and negotiation".

In his view, "should be an chaired by political solutions, not criminal repression stage."

About Puigdemont weighs an arrest warrant by a Spanish judge for the crime of rebellion for having declared the independence of Catalonia on 27 October.

Asked if he will go to Catalonia to be sworn in as president, given this arrest warrant, Puigdemont replied: "It would be unacceptable that they have decided the polls could not be implemented".

Hours later, Rajoy replied that "the government of Spain offers all the will of constructive dialogue, open and realistic, always within the law the government to constitute in Catalonia to solve the problem of the Catalans," said Rajoy told a press.

"I will make an effort to maintain a dialogue with the Catalan government but also for the law enforcement and no unilateral decisions are taken"He insisted.

Rajoy hoped that "in Catalonia a stage based on dialogue and not confrontation in the sidedness plurality and not open".

On the invitation to meet with Puigdemont, Rajoy said he will have to "talk to the person holding the presidency of the Generalitat (Catalan government), for which has to collect his seat and be invested".

Like Puigdemont parked the unilateral path towards Catalan independence, so did his partner in the last legislature, Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), which also opted for dialogue.

The aim of the ERC is to "start a dialogue and negotiated way," said his "number two", Marta Rovira, who asked for freedom, "because it has been democratically elected" for his party leader, Oriol Junqueras, untried from November 2 for having declared the independence of Catalonia.

READ MORE:

Mariano Rajoy, on the elections in Catalonia: "I have to sit down and talk with forming government"

قالب وردپرس