California residents surprised by rocket launch

23/12/2017 01:28

A surprising trail of white light generated shock and dozens of calls to emergency numbers. Photo: @chematierra

Friday afternoon, a surprising trail of white light appeared in the sky of southern California,which generated shock and dozens of calls to emergency numbers, local authorities said.

Light it formed a giant silhouette in capsule formBut it was later learned that the actually treated rocket launch Space X Falcon 9.

The flash of light was seen from several points, County Orange until Saint BarbaraIn the central valley California and surrounding areas, which fueled all sorts of speculation and rumors and fear of many residents.

Some local media received calls in which people described what they saw as a bright light moving slowlyBesides that looked like a giant jellyfish that crossed the sky.

The rocket launch,announcing the Vandenberg Air Force earlier this week, I drove the Internet go up photos and videos to social networks.

This was seen from Tijuana Baja California.

The foundation said it is the "fourth mission Iridium It is consisting of 10 satellites on a rocket SpaceX Falcon 9“.

