GAZA, PALESTINE (Sputnik) - At least two Palestinians were killed and 689 were wounded in clashes with the Israeli army in the Palestinian territory, he told Sputnik spokeswoman PRCS, erab Fuqaha.

"Two Palestinians were killed, 689 others were wounded," he said specifying that three people were seriously injured.

He said that 65 people were hit by live ammunition, rubber bullets 111, 442 were wounded by lacromógeno gas and other 71 suffered other injuries.

On 6 December, the US announced that recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and there would move its embassy from Tel Aviv.

The move was condemned by most Muslim countries and drew criticism from other states and international institutions now considered less viable any prospect of peace in the Middle East.

In addition, it triggered mass protests in the Palestinian territories.

Video:Severe clashes continue after the decision on Jerusalem

On December 12 the Palestinian movement Hamas announced the start of the third intifada against Israel.