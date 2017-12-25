La Marina argentina ha reso noto di avere “rilevato un nuovo contatto” nell’area dove lo scorso 15 novembre si sono perse le tracce del sottomarino Ara San Juan nella acque del sud dell’Oceano Atlantico. Lo scrive il quotidiano La Nacion nella sua versione online precisando che sarà “esaminato” da un sommergibile russo presente nell’area delle ricerche.
