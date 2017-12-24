2018 approved budget for CDMX, there will be support for victims

23/12/2017 22:44

Law Income support for those who are affected by a natural disaster are contemplated. Photo: @AsambleaDF.

Finally be 226 000 851 million pesos with whom he can count the Government of Mexico City to practice in the 2018, According to Economic package approved by the legislative Assembly, In whose Revenue Act supports are contemplated for those who are affected by a natural disasterAs well as those who were affected by the seism of the September 19th.

In addition, the president of the Finance Committee of the Legislature, Andrés Atayde RubioloHe stressed that in the capital tax code not covered increases or creating new taxes.

The local legislator explained that, by law, persons affected in their heritage a natural disaster will be exempt from payment of water and property taxes, Which will be given certainty to support the government does not depend on "Ambiguous goodwill".

"In terms of property taxes, rights over water supply and tax possession or use of vehicles, the capital will have benefits for prompt payment and benefits, reductions or exemptions on some related personal status cases, social or economic taxpayers " Atayde said Rubio.

Assemblyman also explained that there means vital to the reconstruction of the capital of the country, After the earthquake of 19 September. Therefore, he called the government accountability to encourage confidence and thus boost economic development from the city.

en