The premise of the title is as pure as effective : Jump from a plane with up to 99 other players to land on an extensive mapping and fight for being the last one standing and take the victory. But let's be fair, PUBG has not invented anything . Just as in most success stories, it has managed to have a good idea of ​​the right way to attract more people. The known H1Z1 or some weapon mods, in which the same Brendan Greene worked, no longer a very similar experience in concept but, when playing, it feels very different.

No doubt, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is the game of the year (not the best, eye) and one of the most amazing generation and environmental phenomena history. But beyond that, is the work of Bluehole Studios and Brendan Greene, now known as PUBG Corporation A videjuego live up to the expectations generated around? After almost three hundred hours accumulated in the Steam version, we analyze the version 1.0 of the title.

They are already more than 25 million copies those sold PC since March and more than one million Xbox One in just one week. Along the way, he has destroyed records Steam concurrent users, dominates Twitch and it seems that this will slow down in the short term despite growing competition in the subgenus battle royale in which they are already some projects, such as Fortnite Battle Royale, those born in the firelight PUBG success.

It's hard to remember in the history of this industry, a similar case to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds . Not by the peculiar history behind its development That too, but because we are talking about a game that barely had presence in the media and social networks earlier this year but, since its launch in Early AccessHe became a true mass phenomenon.

Greene commented on Interesting interview to Danny O'Dwyer NoClip that military simulators as Delfa Force: Black Hawk Down or America's Army were some of his main references when working in this subgenre and that is something that is noticed and serves as a differentiating character. PUBG is input, a rough game and certainly complex compared to shooter competitive means but that in the long term, knows how to find a suitable point between depth and accessibility.

PUBG merit lies not in having come first if not to have perfected a formula

Ballistics and behavior, weapons, ammunition and accessories healing system are somewhat less intuititvos and moderately complex to the neophyte than in other titles such court but are mechanical experience and effective parts of a whole They bring personality to the whole. In just a few games at their fingertips we will control everything related to these mechanical but certainly PUBG provides an additional layer of complexity compared to other shooters. Also, all this affects you the difference between players can become much more pronounced in others shooters multiplayer.

And that, despite power pose a greater barrier to entry dissuading many end is what makes the moment to moment gameplayAs the Anglo-Saxons would say, is so intense and satisfying as he becomes one. Great blame for this are, of course, the clashes with other players: the game is placed in that close to the simulation point (but still far from the purest military simulators) and that each shooting not a breeze gets it each bullet to impact our goal is a small victory, creating a sense of satisfaction and causing constant in the long term, learning curve very organic. PUBG is one of those games where no progression in the form of levels or unblocking (in fact, the system battle points and boxes loot It's pretty basic and uninteresting) we notice our constant improvement as players.

This is vital in a game in which a game can last more than forty minutes and where the pace is a key element. PUBG has no immediacy or the frenzy of Call of Duty and it is more than likely finish a game half an hour having finished with just three or four enemies but even so, has been an experience of a brutal intensity. Centered calm moments lootear, Tour the map and strategize based on the closing circle and the blue dome merely accentuate the high intensity of gunfights and action moments. Eye, there will be games (many) that consist of walking for ten minutes in search of a better team to end up dying in the first match but based experience, hours of play and knowing where to land and where not, they will be less.

The work of PUBG Corp. is a real reef when generating anecdotes and adventures

Elements such as the periodic and unpredictable rain of bombs, boxes of high-quality equipment that the plane dropped every so often and why many fight or randomness in defining where it will end ending the game do little more than provide and dynamic range to experience. All this makes each game has multiple PUBG microhistorias and, ultimately, let's talk about a game in which the experiences and adventures of each game are matched at the level of importance and enjoyment, mechanical and jugables systems: from the humiliation of an enemy armed to the teeth blow seared to the particularly tense and memorable final duel through an epic flight by car or a group ambushed a squad unwary. In my many hours of play, PUBG has been an inexhaustible source of anecdotes but, above all, the largest divertimento this 2017.

And the merit, in addition to the initial idea, is in have known fix and grow the base reached Early Access. Work remains ahead (more on this shortly) but support during these months has been remarkable and the PUBG with which we are now different, and much, from that found in putting on sale: From a progressive graphic and technical optimization or new weapons and vehicles to a totally redesigned user interface, new and better sound effects and hard work in balancing weapons and items. And obviously, the two large and recent additions: the system climbing and obstacle avoidance and a new map, the Mexican arid terrain of Miramar. If the original map, Erangel, was more than enough to give hundreds of hours of play without symptoms of fatigue, to have a mapping similar and greater complexity in design size, which also plays in favor of the games are slightly different.

Yes, despite the exorbitant sales figures, to PUBG Corp. renamed it shows inexperience in developing and talk about a game that, despite being in its version 1.0, It has a long road ahead at technical level. It has never been, nor the first day and now, after several substantial improvements, a graphic portent but it has ended up being a resultón product and does not look too bad. However, optimization and performance are far from what it should offer a project with cumulative revenues of around 600 million euros. Even today, also it is not too difficult to run into bugs playable level, individuals that do not work quite right and a plethora of technical and graphic imperfections, as a popping quite pronounced, to improve over the coming months. If we add the mediocre adaptation to Xbox OneIt is clear that the team must put the batteries in this regard.

Despite the official release of 1.0, much work remains technically and servers

Another vital aspect of a game that brings together 100 people in each game is to servers. The first thing that caught my attention, for over half a year, was the very efficiently when getting together with other players and look for items with a matchmaking much more direct and faster than almost any other online proposal. But it is also true that the servers continue to suffer today: yesterday were fallen a few hours but beyond, usually common to run into the so annoying rubberbanding. It is true that usually affects only in case of problems at the beginning of the games but at this point is something that should have cured completely.

However, PUBG has achieved what got League of Legends in his day, also with a complex and far from perfect or level of polishing a complete and final title game: democratize a genre that already had a handful of contenders and placed maximum exponent which is a battle royale. And that roundness when proposing an idea and bring it to paper, despite the ups and downs or bumps technical level servers and stability is what makes special PUBG and placed where it is. is the best thing, it seems, this has only just begun.