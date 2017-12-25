, A "snow angel" appears in space NASA public image

25/12/2017 13:45

The image is the result of three impacts on the surface of the asteroid Vesta. Photo: NASA

The National Administration of Aeronautics and Space (NASABy its acronym), unveiled an image taken by the spacecraft Dawn what it appears to be a snow angel on one side of the asteroid Vesta.

However, it is three hits on the surface of the giant asteroid brightest of all, the only visible to the naked eye.

The captured by the image probe aims to study the asteroid and dwarf planet CeresBoth in the asteroid belt between the orbits of Mars y JupiterShows the impacts one above the other, whereby the heavenly figure is formed.

The larger circle is located at the bottom, while the smallest is on top, he published the US space agency on his Twitter account @NASA.

The snapshot was taken on August 20, 2011 through the clear filter chamber Dawn spacecraft.

en