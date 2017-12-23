In recent days we have been reviewing most shared on Twitter in the year that is about to end, Popular Searches on Google, Most commented on Facebook, the music videos most viewed on YouTube in 2017 ... but of course, stocktaking LinkedIn not so easy, at least a priori.

LinkedIn exceeded 10 million users in Spain in 2017

However, yes we can take a tour of all the changes experienced professional platform for excellence in recent months.

For example, it reached in Spain 10 million users this year, a milestone since it possessed LinkedIn three million users in 2012, just five years earlier.

In addition to achieving this record, LinkedIn has experienced globally this year a radical change in the platform, with the redesign who has lived most important in its history. The facelift of the professional social network took place during the month of January.

Three months later he presented LinkedIn Lead Gen FormsAn advertising tool designed to provide quality leads and allows that when users click on an ad will automatically fill in a form with the LinkedIn profile data without having it to complete by hand. This increases completion rates since the user gives less "laziness" fill in the form.

It arrived in July format blog one LinkedIn for Spanish, which allows you to write publications Complete post as including presentations, photos, videos ...

Next to the LinkedIn publishing platform native also released videos during 2017. This is a way to start conversations with users more visually. Users can include videos in publications by clicking on the icon and record video directly on the platform.

Finally, one of the most recent developments was the status iconWhich indicates when a user is connected and enables instant conversations are initiated in real time on the platform.