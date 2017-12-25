Image: Getty Images for The Michaels Co

There’s one thing that might be able to save Papa John’s Pizza after the company saw its founder and CEO John Schnatter stepping down from his role after his comments disparaging the NFL protests. It’s Lil Jon.

Yep, you read that right.

The rapper, known for his boisterous adlibs, has officially placed his name in an unofficial Twitter bid to become the new CEO of Papa John’s.

After Twitter user Devin Smith tweeted that what Papa John’s needed was Lil Jon as CEO, the rapper jumped on board.

“I will humbly accept the position as your new CEO,” the formidable King of Crunk wrote on Twitter, with caps lock on, mentioning that he was available to start immediately.

Thousands of people retweeted and liked the post, and a woman named Caroline Smith, the senior recruiter at ‎Papa John’s International, responded to Lil Jon’s tweet. “Still waiting on your resume!,” Smith tweeted. “Is it a deal breaker if we won’t rename the company Papa Lil Jon’s?”

Lil Jon seemed to have sent her a direct message to discuss the matter further but people are already daydreaming about their pizza and confirming their loyalty to a Lil Jon-led pizza chain of the future.

Looks like the Papa John’s Pizza Twitter account is in too, so it’s just a matter of time before we’ll be getting our ‘za with a side of “OKAAAAAY!”

