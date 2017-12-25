Activate contingency in Guadalajara Metropolitan Area

25/12/2017 10:05

The Las Pintas station recorded above 156 points Imeca levels. Photo: Cuartoscuro / File

The Ministry of Environment and Territorial Development (Semadet) de Jalisco reported that the morning of Monday activated atmospheric contingency Phase 1 in the municipalities of El Salto, Tlaquepaque and Tlajomulco de Zuniga.

He also indicated that activates precontingencia in air Santa Fe stations (SFE) and Miravalle (MIR), which recorded 134 and 124 points Imeca (Metropolitan Index of Air Quality), respectively, in the municipalities of El Salto, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco de Zuniga and Guadalajara.

He noted that the predominant contaminant are registered particles smaller than 10 microns (PM10).

The suspended particles are produced from various factors as are the combustion processes generated by the Vehicular traffic and the suspension of powders own season.

