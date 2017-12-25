Photo by Olivia Henry on Unsplash

I love a yule log, but I’m not a fan of a fireplace.

A fireplace requires tending. Also, you have to worry about carbon monoxide poisoning, rogue embers that can leap out and set fire to you at any time, and animals tumbling down and getting caught in your flue. (I’m not 100% on how fireplaces work.) So if I want some cozy fireplace action in my living room come Christmas morning, I’m just going to turn on the television, fire up the Roku (I’m not clear on how the Roku works, either) and choose a Yule Log selection from Amazon Instant Video.

(Note: I have chosen Amazon Instant Video because I have Prime, and because the Youtube Channel refuses to work on my Roku. It is the crashiest.)

That said, not all yule logs are created equal. That is why I have reviewed a selection of the best. For you. All for you.

Holiday Family Favorites: Yule Log

This would be a solid choice except for the intermittent flashes, like someone’s mom is taking photos of the pretty fire. You don’t need a flash for that, mom. Also, the crackling is a little too shrill and insistent. Settle down, yule log.