Bild: Pexels

It’s Christmas Eve, which means everyone’s favorite fat guy in a red suit is on the move gearing up to pass out presents to all the kids that have spent the year on their best behavior.

When it comes to tracking the jolly old fellow, there are a ton of options out there. Here are few of your best choices:

NORAD Santa Tracker

The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD is the gold standard in Santa tracking. You can track Santa online with NORAD as well as through its mobile app.

Screenshot: NORAD

In addition to finding Santa’s location, mobile app users can also learn more about the history of Santa and learn about Christmas and other holiday traditions around the world. With the app, you can also play games and buy NORAD gear.

Google Santa Tracker

Google’s Santa Tracker comes in the form of a mobile app where you can track the big guy’s movements throughout the night while you’re finishing up your own holiday shopping. The app also has a number of fun games built in to keep little ones entertained while you’re struggling to find a spot in the mall parking lot.

Screenshot: Google

Google also offers the Santa tracker online, and you can do a simple Google search for “Santa Tracker” to get a quick update on where the man in red is right this second.

Santa Spycam

If you go to NORAD’s website you can see where Santa is on a Google Earth-style map. Icons on the map and below out allow you to tap into a city and learn more about it, and a “Movies” button at the top of the page lets you see video of Santa where he’s already been spotted. Here’s a video from Japan earlier today:

Follow Him on Facebook

NORAD also has a Facebook page set up for tracking Santa. On it you can see live video from Santa’s stops around the globe and learn more about NORAD and the people tracking Santa.

Screenshot: Facebook

en

Wordpress