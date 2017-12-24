Image: Kevin Winter;Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

What in the world do you get the matriarch that rules the Kardashian family and subsequently, many of our lives?

Somehow Jennifer Lawrence knew exactly what to get Kris Jenner, the mother who has it all. The two, who are apparently best friends, exchanged Christmas gifts and well, Lawrence got Jenner something she definitely doesn’t already have.

“My BFF Jennifer Lawrence asked me what i wanted for Christmas and of course I said a Porsche, DUH. My girl didn’t disappoint,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Jen I love you!!!

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 23, 2017 at 8:10am PST

That’s right—Lawrence one-upped everyone and got the multi-millionaire the battery-powered toy car of her dreams. Try to beat that one, Kim.

Wait, you didn’t think J Law would actually buy her a full-size Porsche, did you?

en

Wordpress

AKTIE

Wir arbeiten an einem System, um die Qualität der Website zu verbessern und aktive Benutzer belohnen indem Sie Artikel, Nachrichten und Qualität, vielen Dank für die Verbesserung der Business Monkey News!

Wenn der Artikel falsch, falsch übersetzt diese oder fehlende Informationen, können Sie sie bearbeiten, benachrichtigen Kommentar (wir korrigieren) oder können Sie Sehen Sie sich die Original-Artikel hier: (Artikel in der Originalsprache)

Die Änderungen werden in 2 Stunden aktualisiert.

bearbeiten Geschichte