So you can’t find the Bitcoin you purchased four years ago. Don’t overcompensate by investing in shady companies suddenly deciding to “get into Blockchain,” as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority warned investors Thursday. Because they could just be a scam.

“Do your research before purchasing shares of any company offering investment opportunities in cryptocurrency,” wrote FINRA. “And don’t be fooled by unrealistic predictions of returns and claims made through press releases, spam email, telemarketing calls or posted online or in social media threads.”

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading in several securities earlier this week, including The Crypto Company, because of concerns about the accuracy of information “about compensation paid to promote the firm and plans for insider sales,” according to CNN Money.

The warning couldn’t be more timely: Just as investors were bombarded with headlines touting the massive price increases in cryptocurrencies over the past few months, almost every major digital currency (save Ethereum classic) was down Friday morning. Coinbase, a bitcoin marketplace, disabled buying and selling Friday due to the “price rout.” Bitcoin’s price fell from a high of almost $20,000 per coin to just over $15,000 Thursday.

