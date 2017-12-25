Amazonas

Good morning, and Merry Christmas. Most of the Lifehacker staff is off today, but before we went our separate ways, we had a fast and furious Slack session about our favorite Christmas songs, the better to compile them into one festive, rather confusing Spotify playlist.

As you can see below, tastes here run the gamut, and some of our personal picks could arguably be counted among the worst Christmas songs of all time. But no matter! They’re unser Christmas songs, and we love them.

But what are Ihre Christmas songs? Do you eschew Christmas music altogether? Stick strictly to Bob Dylan’s mess of a holiday album? Stan for the Chipmunks? Sound off in the comments, and have a happy holiday.

en

Wordpress

AKTIE

Wir arbeiten an einem System, um die Qualität der Website zu verbessern und aktive Benutzer belohnen indem Sie Artikel, Nachrichten und Qualität, vielen Dank für die Verbesserung der Business Monkey News!

Wenn der Artikel falsch, falsch übersetzt diese oder fehlende Informationen, können Sie sie bearbeiten, benachrichtigen Kommentar (wir korrigieren) oder können Sie Sehen Sie sich die Original-Artikel hier: (Artikel in der Originalsprache)

Die Änderungen werden in 2 Stunden aktualisiert.

bearbeiten Geschichte