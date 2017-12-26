J.K. Rowling is having absolutely none of it.
Image: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

Another year, another flurry of Twitter-based badassery from everyone’s favourite wizard Queen.

J.K. Rowling doesn’t normally take any nonsense from anyone on social media. In the past she’s hit out at the Tägliche Post, Rupert Murdoch, and the Westboro Baptist Church, to name just a few.

This year, though, her wand has predominately been aimed at one source in particular: Donald Trump. Also Donald Trump’s political allies, Donald Trump’s family, and just generally anyone associated with Donald Trump.

From cutting sarcasm to all-out assault on cartoon frogs, here are some of Rowling’s most brutal Twitter burns of 2017.

1. This response to someone telling her to “stay out of politics”.

2. This no-holds-barred riposte.

3. This simple (but effective) reply to a Trump tweet about “fake news”.

4. And this one.

5. The time she weighed in hard on Donald Trump Jr.’s tweet about socialism.

6. The time she didn’t even need 140 characters to make Trump look silly.

7. And this follow-up, after someone told her to “STAY OUT OF IT”.

8. The time she said what everybody was thinking.

9. This savage reply to a Trump supporter who suggested burning her books.

10. And this equally blunt follow-up.

11. The time she explained why the Trump family wouldn’t actually be in Slytherin.

12. This swift takedown of a tweet from Fox News.

13. The time she used one of Trump’s old tweets against him.

14. This beautifully sarcastic reply to someone suggesting she “get the hell out and move to Mexico or Canada” if she doesn’t like Trump.

15. And finally, this mic drop of a caption.

Don’t get on J.K. Rowling’s bad side.

Just don’t do it.

